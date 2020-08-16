Xiaomi' latest flagship Mi 10 Ultra goes on sale in China

Xiaomi's latest flagship which was unveiled earlier this week went on sale for the first time today in mainland China. The key highlights of the phone are- 6.67" 120Hz Display, quad-camera with 120x digital zoom, and triple fast-charging system (wired, wireless, and reverse wireless).

The device is available in Obsidian Black, Mercury Silver, and Transparent Edition colors and carries a price tag of CNY 5,299 for the 8GB+128GB model, CNY 5,599 for the 8GB+256GB model, CNY 5,999 for the 12GB+256GB, and CNY 6,999 for the 16GB+512GB.

Specifications

The device features a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED TrueColor curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate, an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, and support for HDR10+. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor for quick authentication.

Talking about performance, the Mi 10 Ultra adopts Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor in combination with up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. The phone runs MIUI 12 based on Android 10 OS.

The quad-rear camera array includes a 48MP primary lens, a 20MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 48MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom and 120x hybrid zoom, and 12MP portrait lens with a 2x optical zoom. With an overall score of 130 (142 for photo and 106 for video), the Mi 10 Ultra has grabbed the top spot in the DXOMARK Camera ranking.

The handset packs a 4,500mAh battery with a triple fast-charging system. According to Xiaomi, the Mi 10 Ultra is the first mass-produced smartphone that features 120W wired fast charging that allows the device to charge to 41 percent in just 5 minutes, and 100 percent in just 23 minutes. In addition, it is also the first to have mass-produced 50W wireless charging that takes the device's battery level from 0 to 100 percent in just 40 minutes.