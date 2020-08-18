Facebook Educator Hub to help teachers, students go back to school

Left Menu
The Educator Hub also includes 'Get Digital', a free program by Facebook that provides research-informed lessons, tips, and resources to help parents, schools and young people develop essential skills they need to become digitally empowered and responsible digital citizens.

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Facebook on Monday announced the launch of Educator Hub, a new online platform to help teachers find and build their community, discover anti-racism resources, materials to support students, and learn about other tools to prepare for a new school year amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and the related socio-economic disruptions.

In a blog post, the social networking giant wrote, "Back-to-school season looks different this year due to COVID-19, and parents, teachers, and students around the world are facing a myriad of challenges, from remote teaching and learning, balancing work and home responsibilities, and most importantly, maintaining the safety and well-being of all involved. That's why we're launching an Educator Hub to support teachers and provide resources across our apps to help people navigate the new school year, stay connected and take care of each other."

The Educator Hub includes anti-racism resources including guides from education organizations and guides on Instagram to build an inclusive environment. The Instagram anti-racism guides include information from experts like Child Mind Institute to help kids understand racial justice issues in the news, and The Conscious Kid to help parents and educators talk to kids about racial inequities.

Additionally, educators can find help on Instagram by following hashtags like #teachersofinstagram, #teacherssupportteachers, #distancelearning, #teacherspayteachers, and #teachergram.

The Hub also includes 'Get Digital', a free program by Facebook that provides research-informed lessons, tips, and resources to help parents, schools and young people develop essential skills they need to become digitally empowered and responsible digital citizens.

Facebook said it is also providing a series of digital guides, developed in partnership with parenting expert and author Ericka Souter, and activities to help students and their parents stay connected and engaged using Messenger Kids and Messenger Rooms. These digital guides cover a wide range of topics including Staying Connected for Back to School on Messenger Rooms, Helping Your Child Connect with New Classmates, Building Virtual Clubs & Study Breaks for Your Child, and Virtual Lunchtime, Recess & Playdates with Messenger Kids.

To promote personal well-being, the Educator Hub offers wellness resources (self-care, mental, and emotional health care tips) from trusted partners and experts such as the Greater Good Science Center, CASEL, and EverFi. The mental health and anti-bullying guides will also be shared on Instagram to help educators, parents, and students manage stress and maintain a positive environment in the classroom and beyond.

"As many people stay home this back-to-school season, we want to help keep everyone connected," the post further added.

