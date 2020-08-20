Left Menu
Further, by the end of 2020, users of Google Assistant-enabled Smart Displays including Google Nest Hub Max will be able to access high-quality Zoom video meetings with hands-free controls with commands such as "Hey Google, join my next meeting."

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 20-08-2020 09:03 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 08:58 IST
Zoom expanding to popular smart displays including Google Nest Hub Max
Meanwhile, Zoom also announced that it is expanding to popular smart displays including Amazon Echo Show, Portal from Facebook, and Google Nest Hub Max.

Video conferencing service Zoom will soon be available on Google Assistant-enabled Smart Displays including Nest Hub Max, by the end of this year, the search giant announced on Wednesday.

While the Google Nest Hub Max already supports video calling services like Google Meet and Duo, soon users will have more options to stay connected, both professionally and personally. Starting this fall, anyone with a Zoom account will also be able to join a video call from their Hub Max or other Assistant-enabled Smart Displays.

"Nest Hub Max and Google Assistant already offer a host of ways to stay connected with Duo and Google Meet. And soon you will have one more option to use the video calling service of your choice: Zoom is coming to Assistant-enabled Smart Displays, including Nest Hub Max, by the end of the year," Google wrote in a blog post.

Image Credit: Google

Meanwhile, Zoom also announced that it is expanding to popular smart displays including Amazon Echo Show, Portal from Facebook, and Google Nest Hub Max. Beginning in September, Zoom on Portal will be available on Portal Mini, Portal, and Portal+ with support for Portal TV in the future while select Amazon Echo Show devices, beginning with Echo Show 8, will add Zoom later this year.

Further, by the end of 2020, users of Google Assistant-enabled Smart Displays including Google Nest Hub Max will be able to access high-quality Zoom video meetings with hands-free controls with commands such as "Hey Google, join my next meeting."

Commenting on the developments, Lilian Rincon, Senior Director of Product Management, Google Assistant, "One of the most popular ways people use Assistant-enabled smart displays is for video calling, and we want people to be able to use the video calling service of their choice to keep in touch with friends and family. Nest Hub Max and Google Assistant offer a number of ways to stay connected, and we are excited to bring even more options for our users."

