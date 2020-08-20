Realme X7 Pro key specs leaked; tipped to come with Dimensity 1000+ SoC

Just yesterday, Realme dropped a teaser announcing the launch of the Realme X7 Series on September 1 whilst also confirming two key features of the series including a 120Hz AMOLED display and support for 5G.

Now, according to a popular phone leaker, who goes by the name Digital Chat Station on Twitter, the Realme X7 Pro will come with a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080-px resolutions and 120Hz refresh rate which was also confirmed by the company yesterday.

Further, the phone is said to have a single punch-hole notch for a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The rear quad camera system includes a 64-megapixel main lens, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a pair of 2-megapixel lens.

On the performance front, the Realme X7 Pro will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ octa-core processor that features 4 cores clocked at 2GHz and 4 cores clocked at 2.6GHz. It will be equipped with a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery with 65W fast charging support.

realme X7 Pro详细参数:6.55"2400*1080p+120Hz三星柔性屏，前置单孔32mp+后置64mp+8mp+2mp+2mp，双电芯等效4500mAh+65W，2.6GHz处理器（天玑1000+？），184g/8.5mm。 — Digital Chat Station (@StationChat) August 20, 2020

The leaker also claimed that the Realme X7 Pro will give a tough competition to the Redmi K30 Ultra which was launched earlier this month in China as they have a similar configuration. The K30 Ultra also packs Dimensity 1000+ 5G chipset and 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast-charging.

Meanwhile, another leaker has claimed that the Realme X7 series will also include a 'Pro Ultra' variant with Super AMOLED display, Snapdragon 865 5G chipset, and 125W flash charging solution. All other specifications including cameras and display of the Realme X7 Pro Ultra will be similar to the X7 Pro.