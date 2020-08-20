Pulse: Lava's latest feature phone comes with heart rate, blood pressure monitor

Indian smartphone brand Lava has launched its latest feature phone, Lava Pulse, with a built-in heart rate and blood pressure monitor. The phone carries a price tag of Rs. 1,599 and is available via leading e-commerce platforms and more than 100 retail stores in Rose Gold color.

The Lave Pulse features a 2.4-inch display with 240 x 320 pixels resolution and 1,800mAh battery that the company claims will last up to six days. The Dual SIM phone comes with 32MB of RAM and 24MB internal storage which is further expandable up to 32GB.

Users can measure their heart rate and blood pressure by simply placing their finger on the sensor at the back side of the device and the readings will be displayed on the screen. According to the product description, the healthcare features are only for assistance in measuring the users' well-being and not a substitute for medical equipment such as the heart rate calculator and sphygmomanometer, hence users can resort to a medical practitioner for a professional check-up.

Other features include a QWERTY keypad, Bluetooth for wireless connectivity, auto call recorder, number talker, stereo sound, and wireless FM. Further, the phone comes with 1-year manufacturer warranty for the device and 6 months manufacturer warranty for in-box accessories including batteries.