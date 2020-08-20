Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pulse: Lava's latest feature phone comes with heart rate, blood pressure monitor

Users can measure their heart rate and blood pressure by simply placing their finger on the sensor at the back side of the device and the readings will be displayed on the screen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2020 15:44 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 15:34 IST
Pulse: Lava's latest feature phone comes with heart rate, blood pressure monitor

Indian smartphone brand Lava has launched its latest feature phone, Lava Pulse, with a built-in heart rate and blood pressure monitor. The phone carries a price tag of Rs. 1,599 and is available via leading e-commerce platforms and more than 100 retail stores in Rose Gold color.

The Lave Pulse features a 2.4-inch display with 240 x 320 pixels resolution and 1,800mAh battery that the company claims will last up to six days. The Dual SIM phone comes with 32MB of RAM and 24MB internal storage which is further expandable up to 32GB.

Users can measure their heart rate and blood pressure by simply placing their finger on the sensor at the back side of the device and the readings will be displayed on the screen. According to the product description, the healthcare features are only for assistance in measuring the users' well-being and not a substitute for medical equipment such as the heart rate calculator and sphygmomanometer, hence users can resort to a medical practitioner for a professional check-up.

Other features include a QWERTY keypad, Bluetooth for wireless connectivity, auto call recorder, number talker, stereo sound, and wireless FM. Further, the phone comes with 1-year manufacturer warranty for the device and 6 months manufacturer warranty for in-box accessories including batteries.

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Space sector reforms not aimed at privatising ISRO: Chairman K Sivan

The recently announced space sector reforms are not aimed at privatisation of Indian Space Research Organisation ISRO, its Chairman and Secretary in the Department of Space, K Sivan asserted on Thursday. The space agency also stated that th...

Harbhajan not to fly to UAE with CSK squad on Friday, will join within 2 weeks

Chennai Super Kings squad is all set to leave for the UAE on Friday but veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh will not be boarding the flight due to personal reasons and instead join his team within two weeks. Harbhajan will not be trav...

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Peaky Blinders Season 6 may not have any official release but that cant restrict fans from speculating what they can see next. The imminent season will surely see the returning of Cillian Murphy as Thomas Shelby aka Tommy. Other actors like...

CMA CGM India appoints Atit Mahajan as MD

Shipping and logistics company CMA CGM Group on Thursday said it has appointed chartered accountant Atit Mahajan as its new managing director for India operations. CMA CGM started its operations in India in 1989 and it has a network of 27 o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020