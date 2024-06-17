Tragic Death of IIT Kharagpur Student: Investigation Underway
A fourth-year IIT Kharagpur student, Devika Pillai, was found hanging in her hostel room. The police are investigating whether it was a suicide or foul play. The body has been sent for post-mortem, and more details will be revealed once the report is available.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident, a fourth-year IIT Kharagpur student, Devika Pillai, was found hanging in her hostel room on Monday. The local police have launched an investigation to determine whether it was a case of suicide or if foul play was involved, as confirmed by a senior police officer to PTI.
The body was discovered in the Sarojini Naidu Hostel Hall and has been sent to Kharagpur Sub-Divisional Hospital for a post-mortem examination. An official from IIT Kharagpur stated that the police were informed immediately, and they subsequently took charge of the body. More details are expected to emerge following the post-mortem report.
Hailing from Kerala, Devika Pillai was a fourth-year student in the Department of Biotechnology. The entire institution is in shock as they await further clarity on the incident.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Temple Sacrifice Controversy Creates Devotee Anxiety in Kerala
IMD Sound Orange Alert in Ernakulam as Monsoon Intensifies in Kerala
Counting of votes polled in the April 26 Lok Sabha elections in Kerala begins.
Prohibitory Orders Imposed on Vote Counting Centres in North Kerala
"Miracle was imminent", says Suresh Gopi after BJP's historic Lok Sabha victory in Kerala