Tragic Death of IIT Kharagpur Student: Investigation Underway

In a tragic incident, a fourth-year IIT Kharagpur student, Devika Pillai, was found hanging in her hostel room on Monday. The local police have launched an investigation to determine whether it was a case of suicide or if foul play was involved, as confirmed by a senior police officer to PTI.

The body was discovered in the Sarojini Naidu Hostel Hall and has been sent to Kharagpur Sub-Divisional Hospital for a post-mortem examination. An official from IIT Kharagpur stated that the police were informed immediately, and they subsequently took charge of the body. More details are expected to emerge following the post-mortem report.

Hailing from Kerala, Devika Pillai was a fourth-year student in the Department of Biotechnology. The entire institution is in shock as they await further clarity on the incident.

