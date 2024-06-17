Left Menu

Tragic Death of IIT Kharagpur Student: Investigation Underway

A fourth-year IIT Kharagpur student, Devika Pillai, was found hanging in her hostel room. The police are investigating whether it was a suicide or foul play. The body has been sent for post-mortem, and more details will be revealed once the report is available.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-06-2024 13:43 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 13:43 IST
Tragic Death of IIT Kharagpur Student: Investigation Underway
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, a fourth-year IIT Kharagpur student, Devika Pillai, was found hanging in her hostel room on Monday. The local police have launched an investigation to determine whether it was a case of suicide or if foul play was involved, as confirmed by a senior police officer to PTI.

The body was discovered in the Sarojini Naidu Hostel Hall and has been sent to Kharagpur Sub-Divisional Hospital for a post-mortem examination. An official from IIT Kharagpur stated that the police were informed immediately, and they subsequently took charge of the body. More details are expected to emerge following the post-mortem report.

Hailing from Kerala, Devika Pillai was a fourth-year student in the Department of Biotechnology. The entire institution is in shock as they await further clarity on the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Sports Roundup: McGregor's Injury, Yankees' Win, and Ledecky's Olympic Return

Sports Roundup: McGregor's Injury, Yankees' Win, and Ledecky's Olympic Retur...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Evolving Public–Private Partnerships in Road Projects: Key Insights and Future Directions

Harnessing AI for Advanced Cyber Attacks: The Role of ReaperAI in Modern Cyber Defense

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024