Redmi 9 renders, specs leaked ahead of official launch on Aug 27

The Redmi 9 will run MIUI 12 on top of Android 10 and it is set to boast a dual AI camera that includes a 13-megapixel main lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2020 12:46 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 12:42 IST
Xiaomi is all set to launch the Redmi 9 in India on August 27, but, ahead of the official launch the images and full specifications of the device have been spotted online.

The renders which come courtesy of tipster Sudhanshu on Twitter suggest that the upcoming phone is a slightly tweaked version of the Redmi 9C that has been launched in Malaysia.

The leaked renders show that the upcoming device will come with a dual rear camera setup (also confirmed by Amazon listing) as opposed to the triple camera array in the Redmi 9C. The Redmi 9 will feature a dewdrop notch display and a rear fingerprint scanner.

Redmi 9: Specifications (Rumored)

The Redmi 9 will come with a 6.53-inch HD+ LCD Dot Drop display with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone will be powered by MediaTek Helio G35 octa-core processor coupled with up to 3GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 64GB storage which can be expanded up to 512GB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

The Redmi 9 will run MIUI 12 on top of Android 10 and it is set to boast a dual AI camera that includes a 13-megapixel main lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone will have a 5-megapixel selfie snapper with f/2.2 aperture.

The phone will be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. For connectivity, it is said to come with WiFi802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, micro USB port for charging, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

