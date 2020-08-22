Affordable Apple Watch coming in 2021, will replace Watch Series 3, claims leaker
Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 22-08-2020 17:47 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 17:47 IST
After launching a new low-cost iPhone, the iPhone SE, in 2020, Apple is now working on an affordable smartwatch, dubbed Apple Watch SE, that will launch in March 2021, claims a leaker.
Komiya, one of the reliable Apple leaker on Twitter said that the Cupertino-based technology giant will introduce a cheaper Apple Watch SE with an old design. The watch will replace Apple Watch Series 3 which was among the top five best selling smartwatches by shipment volumes in H1 2020 and will be powered by a new chipset, S6 & W4 chip.
Apple Watch SE- Old design- Replacement of Series 3- S6 & W4 chip- All 16GB- Only Aluminium model- Digital Crown with haptic feedback?- Bluetooth 5.0- international SOS calling (only cellular model)- Coming next March - Same prices as Series 3 pic.twitter.com/AV3IApxvnH— Komiya (@komiya_kj) August 16, 2020
According to Komiya, the cheaper Apple Watch SE will offer 16GB of storage and Bluetooth 5.0. It will only be available in a 42mm model and priced the same as the Watch S3. There will also be a cellular model with an international SOS calling feature.
The development was also confirmed by another reliable tipster Jon Prosser.
Yep. More affordable Apple Watch on the way.— Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) August 20, 2020
Meanwhile, the iPhone maker is gearing up for the launch of Watch Series 6 and iPhone 12 Series this fall. According to the latest leaks and rumors, Apple will launch the Watch Series 6 along with a new iPad model in the week commencing September 7 while the new iPhone lineup the iPhone 12 will be launched in mid-October.