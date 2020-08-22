Affordable Apple Watch coming in 2021, will replace Watch Series 3, claims leaker

After launching a new low-cost iPhone, the iPhone SE, in 2020, Apple is now working on an affordable smartwatch, dubbed Apple Watch SE, that will launch in March 2021, claims a leaker.

Komiya, one of the reliable Apple leaker on Twitter said that the Cupertino-based technology giant will introduce a cheaper Apple Watch SE with an old design. The watch will replace Apple Watch Series 3 which was among the top five best selling smartwatches by shipment volumes in H1 2020 and will be powered by a new chipset, S6 & W4 chip.

Apple Watch SE- Old design- Replacement of Series 3- S6 & W4 chip- All 16GB- Only Aluminium model- Digital Crown with haptic feedback?- Bluetooth 5.0- international SOS calling (only cellular model)- Coming next March - Same prices as Series 3 pic.twitter.com/AV3IApxvnH — Komiya (@komiya_kj) August 16, 2020

According to Komiya, the cheaper Apple Watch SE will offer 16GB of storage and Bluetooth 5.0. It will only be available in a 42mm model and priced the same as the Watch S3. There will also be a cellular model with an international SOS calling feature.

The development was also confirmed by another reliable tipster Jon Prosser.

Meanwhile, the iPhone maker is gearing up for the launch of Watch Series 6 and iPhone 12 Series this fall. According to the latest leaks and rumors, Apple will launch the Watch Series 6 along with a new iPad model in the week commencing September 7 while the new iPhone lineup the iPhone 12 will be launched in mid-October.