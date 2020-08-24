NFC-enabled Moto G9 arrives with Snapdragon 662 SoC; first sale on Aug 31

The Moto G9 has finally arrived as the successor to the Moto G8 in India today. The key highlight of the new phone includes an HD+ display, Snapdragon 662 Mobile platform, 48 MP triple camera system, a massive 5000mAh battery with 20W Turbopower charging support.

Priced at Rs 11,499 for the only 4GB+64GB storage model, the Moto G9 will be available for purchase on Flipkart from August 31. It has two color options- Sapphire Blue and Forest Green. Launch offers include-10 percent Instant Discount on Federal Bank Debit Cards, 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, and No-Cost EMI starting from Rs 1,278 per month.

As for the specifications, the Moto G9 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS TFT LCD Max Vision display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 87 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octa-core processor paired with 4GB of RAM and runs Android 10. It comes with a storage space of 64GB which is expandable up to 512GB via MicroSD card slot (hybrid).

In terms of optics, the Moto G9's triple-camera system features a 48-megapixel main shooter with Quad Pixel Technology and Night Vision Mode, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The rear camera supports High-res Zoom, HDR, Portrait Mode, Slo-mo, Hyperlapse, and timelapse video recording. There is an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies.

The fingerprint sensor is integrated into the Motorola logo placed below the camera module on the backside while the dedicated Google Assistant button is placed on the right side. G9 is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that the company claims will last up to two days on a single charge, with support for 20W Turbopower charging.

Network and connectivity options onboard the phone are- Hybrid Dual SIM, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/A-GPS, NFC, and a 3.5 mm headset jack.