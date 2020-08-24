Left Menu
Development News Edition

NFC-enabled Moto G9 arrives with Snapdragon 662 SoC; first sale on Aug 31

In terms of optics, the Moto G9's triple-camera system features a 48-megapixel main shooter with Quad Pixel Technology and Night Vision Mode, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2020 13:04 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 13:04 IST
NFC-enabled Moto G9 arrives with Snapdragon 662 SoC; first sale on Aug 31
Moto G9.

The Moto G9 has finally arrived as the successor to the Moto G8 in India today. The key highlight of the new phone includes an HD+ display, Snapdragon 662 Mobile platform, 48 MP triple camera system, a massive 5000mAh battery with 20W Turbopower charging support.

Priced at Rs 11,499 for the only 4GB+64GB storage model, the Moto G9 will be available for purchase on Flipkart from August 31. It has two color options- Sapphire Blue and Forest Green. Launch offers include-10 percent Instant Discount on Federal Bank Debit Cards, 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, and No-Cost EMI starting from Rs 1,278 per month.

As for the specifications, the Moto G9 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS TFT LCD Max Vision display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 87 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octa-core processor paired with 4GB of RAM and runs Android 10. It comes with a storage space of 64GB which is expandable up to 512GB via MicroSD card slot (hybrid).

In terms of optics, the Moto G9's triple-camera system features a 48-megapixel main shooter with Quad Pixel Technology and Night Vision Mode, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The rear camera supports High-res Zoom, HDR, Portrait Mode, Slo-mo, Hyperlapse, and timelapse video recording. There is an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies.

The fingerprint sensor is integrated into the Motorola logo placed below the camera module on the backside while the dedicated Google Assistant button is placed on the right side. G9 is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that the company claims will last up to two days on a single charge, with support for 20W Turbopower charging.

Network and connectivity options onboard the phone are- Hybrid Dual SIM, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/A-GPS, NFC, and a 3.5 mm headset jack.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ahmedabad starts denotifying designated COVID-19 hospitals

The Ahmedabad civic body on Monday said it has decided to denotify some designated COVID-19 hospitals in view of the number of coronavirus cases coming down in the city. In the first phase, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation AMC has denoti...

Hong Kong stocks post one-month closing high as techs shine

Hong Kong stocks rose to a one-month closing high on Monday, led by tech firms as investors cheered Beijings continued efforts to foster tech strength. The Hang Seng index was up 437.74 points, or 1.74, at 25,551.58, its best finish since J...

Prashant Bhushan refuses to apologise in SC for his 2 tweets against judiciary

Activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan refused to offer an apology to the Supreme Court on Monday for his two tweets against the judiciary saying what he expressed represented his bona fide belief which he continued to holdAn insincere apology wo...

Pompeo arrives in Israel to press Trump's Mideast peace push

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo landed in Israel on Monday, on the first leg of his Mideast press the momentum of the Trump administrations Arab-Israeli peace push. Pompeo met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his office i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020