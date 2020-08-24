Left Menu
Galaxy Note 20 users can now access Android apps on Windows 10 PC

Samsung India and Microsoft have extended their partnership to bring exciting offers for consumers of Samsung’s flagship Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G and Galaxy Note 20.

24-08-2020
Image Credit: Samsung

Samsung has partnered with Microsoft India to bring exciting offers for its flagship Galaxy Note 20 series consumers, giving them more flexibility and productivity and connected experiences across Galaxy devices and Windows 10 PCs.

With this collaboration, Galaxy Note 20 consumers will be able to purchase Microsoft 365 Family from the Samsung Shop app at an effective discount of 22.6 percent. Note 20 users will get up to 6 TB, One Drive cloud space with Personal Vault for advanced security and access to premium Microsoft Office applications including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, etc, on all devices, the South Korean tech giant said in a release on Monday.

The offer redemption process requires consumers to log on to Samsung Shop from a supported Galaxy device. To check if your device is eligible, tap on the 'For You' section and enter your phone's IMEI number. The next step is to validate with OTP and make payment to purchase the Microsoft 365 Family at a discounted price.

Commenting on the extended partnership, Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India said, "At Samsung, we work towards making the lives of our consumers more meaningful. The flagship Galaxy Note20 series is about maximizing productivity."

"The new wireless Samsung DeX and our close collaboration with Microsoft, lets you stay connected across work devices. Consumers will get access to premium Microsoft features and applications to integrate work between their smartphone and personal computer, giving them the power to work and play."

Further, using Microsoft's 'Your Phone app', Galaxy Note 20 users can easily mirror smartphone's screen and access Android apps directly from their Windows 10 PC and send messages, manage notifications, sync photos, make and receive calls with 'Links to Windows'. Users can also sync Samsung Notes to OneNote and Outlook to view their smartphone notes and reminders on their PCs.

In addition, users can add their frequently used or favorite apps to the Taskbar or Start menu. The 'Your Phone' app is available for download at the Microsoft store.

