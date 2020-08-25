Ambrane Pulse smartwatch with 10-day battery life launched for Rs 3,499

Indian wearables brand Ambrane has launched Pulse, a new smartwatch with LCD display, up to 10 days of battery life, eight sports modes, notification alerts, and sedentary reminders.

The Ambrane Pulse carries a price tag of Rs 3,499 and is available for purchase on Flipkart and the company's official website. Flipkart buyers can avail 10% Instant Discount on Federal Bank Debit Cards, 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, and No cost EMI starting at Rs 389 per month.

The watch comes with a one-year manufacturer warranty and is compatible with devices running Android 4.4 and above and iOS 8 and later versions.

Ambrane Pulse: Specifications and Features

The smartwatch features a rectangular dial made of stainless steel while the black strap is made of synthetic material. The 5ATM waterproof watch has a 1.3 inch IPS LCD touch display with 240 x 240 pixels resolution and four watch faces allowing users to personalize it according to their needs.

The Ambrane Pulse, as the company claims, offers a battery life of up to 10 days on a single charge and supports magnetic charging that takes 2.5 hrs to fully charge.

As for the health monitoring and fitness features, the smartwatch supports eight sports modes including walking, running, riding, hiking, treadmill, mountain climbing, spinning bike, and Yoga. The watch keeps track of steps taken, calories burnt, and monitors heart rate and sleep, among others.

For wireless connectivity, the watch supports Bluetooth v5.0. Other watch functions include smart notifications for text messages, Email and social media apps, music and camera control, calendar Alerts, sedentary reminders, and goal completion reminder. Sensors onboard the device include a heart rate sensor and an accelerometer sensor.