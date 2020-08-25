Google brings 'prehistoric animals back to digital life' with AR

Google on Tuesday announced that with the help of augmented reality (AR) and Google Arts and Culture, they are bringing 'prehistoric animals back to digital life'. Using AR, users can see the prehistoric animals up close through their smartphones.

"With augmented reality (AR) and Google Arts and Culture, now you can find out: Meet Cambropachycope, an ancient crustacean with a distinctive pointy head covered in tiny eyes. In collaboration with institutions such as Moscow's State Darwin Museum and London's Natural History Museum, we have brought a menagerie of prehistoric animals back to digital life. Thanks to AR, you can see them up close through your phone," Michelle Luo, Product Manager, Google Arts and Culture, said in a statement. In addition to Cambropachycope, users can also 'meet' the oldest large filter feeder, the fish that swims poorly, or the largest animal ever to live on Earth.

"We have also recreated a collection of unusual cultural artifacts for you to experience in AR. Meet the pre-Inca 'smiling god' Lanzon from circa 500 BCE, or see how the Apollo 11 Command Module looks in your backyard--along with a spacesuit, of course," Luo added. (ANI)