Locally assembled iPhone SE now being exported from India: E&IT Minister

The Minister for Information Technology and Communications Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday said that the iPhone SE 2020, the most-affordable Apple smartphone is now being locally assembled and exported from India.

According to him, the production started from the Bengaluru facility in record time despite the disruptions brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Apple's latest & most affordable smartphone iPhoneSE is now being exported from India. Its production started in record time from Bengaluru facility notwithstanding the disruptions brought by COVID19. We are committed to develop India an electronics manufacturing hub. — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) August 25, 2020

Local manufacturing would help the iPhone maker avoid import duties of 20 percent in India which is currently the second-largest smartphone market in the world after China and the cost advantage can be passed on to local consumers. The iPhone SE models are now available at a discounted price of Rs 35,999 for the 64GB model, Rs 40,999 for the 128GB model, and Rs 50,999 for the 256GB model. Additionally, the move would help the company diversify its production amidst the US-China trade tensions.

Last month, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal announced that the Cupertino-based technology giant has started manufacturing its top-of-the-line model, the iPhone 11, in India, giving a significant boost to the government's 'Make in India' initiative.