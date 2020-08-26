Sony Xperia 8 Lite with 12MP dual cam and SD630 chipset launched

HIGHLIGHTS 6-inch FHD+ display

Snapdragon 630 SoC

12MP dual-cam

Android 9 Pie

Sony recently launched the Xperia 8 Lite in Japan. Priced JPY29,800 (USD280) for the only 4GB+64GB model, the smartphone is currently available for pre-order in Black and White color options with shipments commencing from September 1.

Talking about the specifications, the Sony Xperia 8 Lite features a 6-inch FHD+ LCD Triluminous display with a wide 21:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage which is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card slot.

Image Credit: Sony

The device features a STAMINA mode that helps its 2,870mAh battery to last long on a single charge. As for the cameras, it is equipped with a 12MP+8MP dual rear camera array with 2X optical zoom, Electronic image stabilization (EIS), and support for 4k video recording and slow-mo at 120fps. There is an 8-megapixel selfie-snapper with f/2.0 aperture.

The Sony Xperia 8 Lite has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. Network and connectivity options include- 4G LTE, WiFi802.11ac; Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C port, GPS, NFC, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.