Redmi 9 first sale set for August 31; price starts at Rs 8,999

Talking about the specifications and features, the Redmi 9 features a 6.53-inch HD+ IPS Display with a taller 20:9 aspect ratio. It is TUV certified for blue light and reading mode and comes with P2i Splash Proof protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2020 13:16 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 13:16 IST
HIGHLIGHT

  • Aura Edge design
  • HD+display
  • P2i Splash Proof protection
  • 13MP dual cam
  • 5000mAh battery
  • 4GB RAM

The Redmi 9 has arrived in India as the newest member of the Redmi 9 series. The device will go on sale for the first time on August 31 via mi.com, Amazon, Mi Home and Mi Studio stores.

The device will come in Sporty Orange, Sky Blue and Carbon Black color options and two memory configurations- 4GB+64GB priced at Rs 8,999 and 4GB+128GB model priced at Rs 9,999.

Talking about the specifications and features, the Redmi 9 features a 6.53-inch HD+ IPS Display with a taller 20:9 aspect ratio. It is TUV certified for blue light and reading mode and comes with P2i Splash Proof protection.

The phone adopts the MediaTek Helio G35 octa-core processor paired with 4GB LPDDR4X RAM, up to 512GB expandable storage and runs MIUI 12 based on Android 10. There is a 5,000mAh Enhanced Lifespan Battery (ELB) that supports 10W charging.

For photography, the device is equipped with a 13-megapixel main camera which is assisted by a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera housed in the dewdrop notch. Additional camera features include HDR, AI portrait mode, AI scene detection, 1080p/720p video shooting at 30fps, among others.

Network and connectivity options are- 4G LTE, VoWiFi, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, Micro USB port and 3.5mm headphone jack. For quick unlocking, the phone comes with Face Unlock and rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

