Realme 7, Realme 7 Pro full specs leaked as launch nears

The Realme 7 Pro will be equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, the same processor powering the Oppo Reno 4, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, and Poco M2 Pro.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2020 19:40 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 14:37 IST
Realme today announced that it will be launching the Realme 7 series on September 3. Just hours after the announcement, full specifications of the Realme 7 and the Realme 7 Pro have been leaked online.

Tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) has shared the specifications of the upcoming phones on Twitter. He claims that the Realme 7 Pro will come with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with 2,400 x 1,080-pixels resolution. The phone will be equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, the same processor powering the Oppo Reno 4, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, and Poco M2 Pro.

On the camera front, the Realme 7 Pro will feature a 32-megapixel shooter with f/2.5 aperture and 85-degree field-of-view. The rear quad camera array will include a 64-megapixel primary lens which has also been confirmed by the company. It will be assisted by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 119-degree field-of-view, a 2-megapixel B&W portrait lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

Further, the leaker claims that the upcoming phone will have two memory variants- 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB. The phone will come with a 4,500mAh battery with a 65W SuperDart charging solution (also confirmed by Realme) and dual stereo speakers.

On the other hand, Realme 7 is said to come with a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The phone will be powered by MediaTek Helio G95 chipset and 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging solution. The rear camera setup will be the same as in its Pro variant except for the front camera which will be a 16-megapixel lens.

There is still no information regarding the possible pricing of the upcoming series. However, it's officially confirmed that it will be launched in the mid-range segment.

