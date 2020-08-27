Left Menu
LG unveils wearable air purifier with respiratory sensor, 820mAh battery

LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier is equipped with an 820mAh battery that operates up to eight hours in low mode and two hours on high mode. The portable purifier comes with an innovative case that not only charges the mask but also notifies users when they need to replace the filters for peak performance via the companion mobile app, LG ThinQ. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 27-08-2020 15:28 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 15:28 IST
Image Credit: LG Electronics

LG Electronics on Thursday announced a portable personal air purifier that looks like a regular face mask but is equipped with a battery and sensor. The PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier, as the company says, will resolve the dilemma of homemade masks being of inconsistent quality and disposal masks being in short supply due to the pandemic.

The ergonomically designed wearable air purifier uses two H13 HEPA filters similar to that employed in LG's home air purifier products, dual fans and the patented respiratory sensor for supplying clean and filtered air. The dual three-speed fans automatically speed up to assist air intake and slow down to reduce resistance while the respiratory sensor adjusts the fans by detecting the cycle and volume of the user's breath.

Image Credit: LG Electronics

LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier is equipped with an 820mAh battery that operates up to eight hours in low mode and two hours in high mode. The portable purifier comes with an innovative case that not only charges the mask but also notifies users when they need to replace the filters for peak performance via the companion mobile app, LG ThinQ.

The purifier's case comes with UV-LED lights that kill harmful germs. It is worth mentioning that every component of the wearable including the filters and air straps is replaceable and recyclable, making it an environment-friendly solution.

Image Credit: LG Electronics

The wearable air purifier will be available in select global markets starting in the fourth quarter of 2020. The product will be showcased at the virtual IFA 2020 exhibition booth along with other latest innovations from the company.

