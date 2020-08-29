Huawei Watch GT2 Pro leaked renders show circular dial, two buttons

Renders of the upcoming Huawei Watch GT2 Pro, the expected successor to the Watch GT 2 have surfaced online. The Chinese technology giant is expected to launch the smartwatch alongside the Huawei Mate 40 series in October 2020.

The images which come courtesy of tipster Abhishek Yadav and Huawei Ailesi, a news website dedicated to Huawei products show that the watch will come with a circular dial and two physical buttons (power and function button), just like its predecessors. Further, the watch body seems to adopt a metal case and is 5ATM waterproof.

The Huawei Watch GT2 Pro will come in Classic Edition, Sports Edition and Elite Edition with calling functionality and other features like weather updates and alarm. As per the leaked renders, the smartwatch will support two-week battery life.

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro Leaked Images.Source https://t.co/M2P95O3k7Z pic.twitter.com/n6MwT3cDrB — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) August 29, 2020

It has been a month since the smartwatch with model number VID-B19 was certified by the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), and later by the Federal Communications Commission (GCC) and Malaysia's SIRIM. The certifications suggest that the smartwatch will come with a 455mAh battery and support 10W wireless charging.