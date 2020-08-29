Left Menu
Apple removes Epic Games from App store

Apple has terminated the account of Epic Games from its App store.

29-08-2020
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Apple has terminated the account of Epic Games from its App store. "We are disappointed that we have had to terminate the Epic Games account on the App Store. We have worked with the team at Epic Games for many years on their launches and releases," Tech Crunch quoted Apple in an official statement as saying.

"The court recommended that Epic comply with the App Store guidelines while their case moves forward, guidelines they have followed for the past decade until they created this situation. Epic has refused. Instead, they repeatedly submit Fortnite updates designed to violate the guidelines of the App Store," it added. Meanwhile, MacStories Managing Editor John Voorhees tweeted: "You missed your chance. Epic is off the App Store now. Also, this fight has gotten very petty. Today's featured app? PUBG."

Apple also said that Epic has been making support issues by directing frustrated users toward AppleCare. (ANI)

