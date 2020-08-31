Left Menu
SpaceX postpones launch of satellites from Starlink project due to inclement weather

The launch of next batch of satellites of SpaceX's Starlink project was postponed on Saturday due to inclement weather during pre-flight operations.

ANI | Florida | Updated: 31-08-2020 01:31 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 01:31 IST
SpaceX postpones launch of satellites from Starlink project due to inclement weather
SpaceX (Credit: SpaceX twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The launch of next batch of satellites of SpaceX's Starlink project was postponed on Saturday due to inclement weather during pre-flight operations. According to SpaceX, the next launch could take place on Tuesday, September 1 from NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

"Standing down from today's launch of Starlink due to inclement weather during pre-flight operations. Next launch opportunity is Tuesday, September 1 at 9:29 a.m. EDT, pending Range acceptance," SpaceX tweeted. Starlink is the next-generation satellite network capable of providing Earth's inhabitants with broadband internet access, Sputnik reported.

The project's implementation began in February 2018. In total, it plans to launch about 12,000 satellites. Another 30,000 satellites are set to be put into orbits with altitudes from 328 to 580 kilometres. SpaceX estimated the cost of the project at USD 10 billion. (ANI)

