ZTE Axon 20 5G full specs leaked a day ahead of official launch

As for the cameras, the smartphone is said to house a vertically-aligned quad-camera array on the back which will incorporate a 64-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and a pair of 2-megapixel lens. On the front, the phone will have a 32-megapixel in-display selfie shooter. Further, the ZTE Axon 20 5G is said to pack a 4,120mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 31-08-2020 17:17 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 17:15 IST
ZTE Axon 20 5G full specs leaked a day ahead of official launch
Image Credit: Twitter (@letsgodigitalNL)

  • AMOLED display
  • 32MP under-display camera
  • 64MP quad-cam
  • Snapdragon 765G
  • 30W fast-charging
  • Android 10

ZTE Axon 20 5G, the world's first commercially available smartphone with an under-display camera will officially be launched in mainland China on September 1. However, detailed specifications of the upcoming smartphone have been leaked online, just a day ahead of the official unveiling.

A leaker who goes by the name Digital Chat Station on Twitter shared a screenshot revealing full specs of the ZTE Axon 20 5G. As per the fresh leak, the phone will come with a 6.92-inch AMOLED display with 2,460 x 1,080 pixels resolution and will be equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor paired with Adreno 620 GPU.

As for the cameras, the smartphone is said to house a vertically-aligned quad-camera array on the back which will incorporate a 64-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and a pair of 2-megapixel lens. On the front, the phone will have a 32-megapixel under-screen selfie camera. Further, the ZTE Axon 20 5G is said to pack a 4,120mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.

Earlier today, the phone was also spotted on Geekbench with model number ZTE ZTE A2121. The listing also confirmed the presence of Snapdragon 765G chipset along with 6GB RAM. The device will run the Android 10 operating system.

