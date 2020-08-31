ZTE Axon 20 5G full specs leaked a day ahead of official launch

HIGHLIGHT AMOLED display

32MP under-display camera

64MP quad-cam

Snapdragon 765G

30W fast-charging

Android 10

ZTE Axon 20 5G, the world's first commercially available smartphone with an under-display camera will officially be launched in mainland China on September 1. However, detailed specifications of the upcoming smartphone have been leaked online, just a day ahead of the official unveiling.

A leaker who goes by the name Digital Chat Station on Twitter shared a screenshot revealing full specs of the ZTE Axon 20 5G. As per the fresh leak, the phone will come with a 6.92-inch AMOLED display with 2,460 x 1,080 pixels resolution and will be equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor paired with Adreno 620 GPU.

中兴天机Axon 20 5G详细参数，第一款采用骁龙765G的屏下前摄手机，猜猜会卖多少[吃瓜] pic.twitter.com/ZdBWJokb5d — Digital Chat Station (@StationChat) August 31, 2020

As for the cameras, the smartphone is said to house a vertically-aligned quad-camera array on the back which will incorporate a 64-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and a pair of 2-megapixel lens. On the front, the phone will have a 32-megapixel under-screen selfie camera. Further, the ZTE Axon 20 5G is said to pack a 4,120mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.

Earlier today, the phone was also spotted on Geekbench with model number ZTE ZTE A2121. The listing also confirmed the presence of Snapdragon 765G chipset along with 6GB RAM. The device will run the Android 10 operating system.