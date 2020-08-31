Poco X3 NFC launch date officially confirmed

After weeks of leaks and rumors, Poco has finally confirmed the launch of a new smartphone, the Poco X3 NFC, on September 7. The online launch event will be live-streamed at 20:00 (GMT+8), the company tweeted on Monday.

While much of the specifications and official renders of the upcoming device have already been leaked online, the Chinese phone maker has confirmed that the phone will support NFC and fast-charging technology.

Well, considering our #POCOLeaksKing @anguskhng has leaked everything already. We decided to make it all official!Here you go...#POCOX3 NFC is COMING SOON!Save the date, don't miss the live stream at 20:00 (GMT+8), September 7th. #ExactlyWhatYouNeed pic.twitter.com/wHoHgFr6uA — POCO (@POCOGlobal) August 31, 2020

The Poco X3 NFC was also spotted on Geekbench, according to which, the phone will come with the newly-launched Snapdragon 732G Mobile Platform, 6GB of RAM and Android 10. Notably, Qualcomm unveiled the new chipset on Monday whilst also confirming that a new Poco phone will be the first to feature the Snapdragon 732G.

According to previous leaks, the Poco X3 NFC is said to come with a 6.67-inch display with a 120hz refresh rate. The phone will feature a 64MP quad rear camera setup and a 20MP selfie camera. Further, the upcoming phone is said to pack a 5,160mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.