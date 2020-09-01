CompaQ launches 4K UHD QLED Android TVs in India; price starts at Rs 59,999

HIGHLIGHT 4K UHD display

60Hz refresh rate

HDR10

Google Assistant and Chromecast in-built

CompaQ today launched a new Android TV range with a 4K UHD display and a dedicated Google Assistant key in India. The Smart TVs are available for purchase on Flipkart and are priced at Rs 59,999 for the 55-inch (138 cm) model and Rs 89,999 for the 65-inch (164 cm) model.

Launch offers include a 10% Instant Discount on debit and credit cards of select banks, a discount of Rs 11,000 on exchange and No-Cost EMI starting at Rs 6,667/month for the 55-inch model and Rs 10,000/month for the 65-inch model.

CompaQ 4K UHD QLED Smart Android TV: Specifications and Features

The new TV range sports an all-metal body and a bezel-less 4K UHD QLED display with 3840 x 2160 pixels resolution, 60Hz refresh rate and 16:09 aspect ratio. The smart TVs feature Experience Stabilization Engine for a smooth transition and HDR 10 for vibrant visuals and realistic colors.

Under the hood, the TVs have a quad-core ARM Cortex A53 processor coupled with Mali T860 MP2 graphic processor, 2.5GB RAM and 16GB of onboard storage. Consumers can access over 5000 apps and games from the Google Play Store and with Chromecast, they can mirror their smartphone onto the screen.

The Android TV's remote has a dedicated key for Google Assistant for voice commands. In addition to English and Hindi, the CompaQ 4K UHD QLED Smart Android TVs support 13 other content languages including Punjabi, Gujarati, Oriya, Urdu, to name a few.

For connectivity, the TVs feature WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n; Bluetooth, 3 HDMI ports (65-inch model has 4 ports), 2 USB ports and 1 headphone jack. Other features onboard the televisions include Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Vision, Dolby Digital, Mimi Sound Personalisation