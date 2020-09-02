Nokia launches professional level end-to-end 5G certification program

Nokia on Tuesday announced the launch of its new premier training and certification program on end-to-end 5G networks. The Nokia Bell Labs End-to-End 5G Certification Program is specifically designed for business and technology professionals and is the follow-up to the company's 5G Associate Certification which was launched back in February.

From network access to application management, the new certification program will train and certify industry professionals and businesses a deeper understanding of the concepts and frameworks of end-to-end 5G networking which will help them realize 5G strategies better and faster, the Finnish company said in a press release.

The associate-level and professional-level end-to-end 5G certification courses are now available on Nokia's official website with more professional level certifications and courses to follow later this year.

"The future of work is about workers in every industry being augmented with the knowledge that is most relevant to them for every task, at every point in time. A key enabler of that future is 5G networking technologies that will form the digital fabric of this future," said Marcus Weldon, Nokia CTO and President of Nokia Bell Labs.

"Gaining knowledge of how end-to-end 5G networks will impact every possible aspect of our connected world is essential to select the right strategy for your business. So, whether you work in a communications service provider or an enterprise or an industry vertical that is on the leading edge of digitization, I encourage you to take advantage of the 5G Networking Course and the new Professional level Program that is being made available now," he further added.

Nokia Bells Lab is the industrial research and development arm of Nokia. It is dedicated to solving leading industry challenges and producing disruptive innovations that improve the quality of life.