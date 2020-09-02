Samsung Life Unstoppable event: Tab A7, Galaxy Fit 2, A42 5G and more products unveiled

Samsung has unveiled the 2020 line-up of intelligent and connected products including mobile, wearables, TVs and home appliances at the 'Life Unstoppable' virtual press conference.

This year's innovative products include the Odyssey G5 monitor, Galaxy Tab A7, Galaxy Fit 2 fitness tracker, Galaxy A42 5G smartphone, RB7300T Classic Refrigerator, Wireless Charging Trio, The Premiere smart projector, Bespoke refrigerator, WW9800T Washing Machine and DV8000T Tumble Dryer.

Here is a quick look at the revolutionary products announced at the event:

The Premiere

The smart projector comes in up to 120 and 130-inch models with a simple minimalistic design, powerful built-in woofers, Acoustic Beam surround sound and triple lasers with 4K picture quality. The Premiere LSP9T, the world's first HDR10+ certified projector will be available in Germany, the UK, France, Switzerland, Austria, Netherlands, Belgium, Italy, Spain, and Nordics later this year.

The Terrace

The Terrace is a lifestyle TV that comes with an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance, up to 2,000 nits of screen brightness and QLED 4K picture quality. It is available to buy in select countries including Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the UK and Switzerland in 55, 65, and 75-inch models.

Odyssey G5

The new gaming monitor features all technologies like HDR10+ QLED screen as in the existing Odyssey flagship models in addition to Flicker-Free technology that reduces eye fatigue. It is available for purchase in select markets.

Galaxy Tab A7

The Galaxy Tab A7 boasts a sleek design and a 10.4-inch screen with an 80% screen to body ratio. It features Quad Dolby Atmos speakers and a long-lasting battery.

Image Credit: Samsung

Galaxy Fit 2

The wearable device comes with a 3D glass display and more than 70 watch faces to choose from. The fitness tracker automatically detects and tracks up to five different types of activity including heart rate, sleep patterns, calories burned, to name a few.

The Galaxy Fit 2 offers a battery life of up to 15 days which is extendable to 21 days depending on the usage.

Galaxy A42 5G

The 5G-enabled phone features a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch and a quad-camera module. The Galaxy A42 5G smartphone will join the A-series lineup later this year.

Wireless Charger Trio

The new wireless charging solution from Samsung that can power up compatible devices all at once.

Bespoke refrigerator

Bespoke is a modular refrigerator that can be customized in multiple ways with easy-to-update colors and materials. The refrigerator will make its debut in October in Europe.

RB7300T Classic Refrigerator

It utilizes Samsung's SpaceMax technology that helps maximize the refrigerator's capacity, allowing for up to 385 liters of storage and three different height options. It is equipped with a Digital Inverter Compressor that automatically adjusts the speed depending on what's inside the fridge and uses up to 50% less power.

WW9800T Washing Machine

The WW9800T Washing Machine packs an intuitive AI control panel that automatically learns users' preferred settings and cycles. It also features the company's EcoBubble technology to maximize the efficiency of detergent and the QuickDrive technology that cuts wash times by up to 50% and energy usage by up to 20%.

The machine can be paired with the new DV8000T Tumble Dryer that features Samsung's most efficient A+++ energy rated Heat Pump technology. The dryers and washing machine communicate through an Auto Cycle Link to automatically set the right drying course for the clothes.