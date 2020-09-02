Left Menu
LG to introduce its dual rotating screen phone soon

LG has announced the arrival of the new T-shaped dual rotating phone and also teased its 'The Explorer Project.'

ANI | California | Updated: 02-09-2020 19:01 IST
A still from the promotional video by LG (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

LG has announced the arrival of the new T-shaped dual rotating phone and also teased its 'The Explorer Project.' According to Mashable, the company said on Wednesday that it will be officially announcing something called the Explorer Project in two weeks. 'The Explorer Project' is the brand's new line-up of products that should deliver "distinctive and yet unexplored usability experiences."

The first device in this line-up will likely be a dual-screen smartphone reportedly code-named LG Wing, with a swivelling secondary display that flips out to the side. Besides giving some photos of waves and a lot of marketing talk in the "discover the unexplored" vein, LG did not reveal many details about the device.

As per Mashable, LG claimed that the Explorer Project lineup will focus on "new usability" and "innovative designs," in contrast to the company's Universal Line of phones which consists of lifestyle-tailored devices, such as the company's Velvet smartphone. LG also said that it has partnered with several companies, including Qualcomm, streaming companies Rave, Ficto, Tubi, and search company Naver, to develop unique features for the new, t-shaped form factor of the Wing phone.

The Explorer Project launch will happen on September 14 at 10 a.m. ET on LG's official YouTube and Facebook pages. (ANI)

