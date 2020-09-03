Intel unveils 11th Gen Intel Core processors for thin-and-light laptops

US chipmaker Intel has launched its next-generation mobile PC processors i.e. the 11th Gen Intel Core with Intel Iris Xe graphics (code-named Tiger Lake) that the company claims will deliver unmatched capabilities for real-world productivity across both Windows and ChromeOS-based laptops.

Based on Intel's new SuperFin process technology, the new system-on-chip (SoC) promises to deliver more than a generational leap in performance and the best experiences for laptops, up to 2.7x faster content creation, more than 20% faster office productivity and more than 2x faster gaming plus streaming in real-world workflows versus other competitive products.

The chipmaker also launched the Intel Evo platform brand for laptop designs verified to the 2nd edition specification and key experience indicators (KEIs) of the Project Athena innovation program. Intel said devices featuring the Intel Evo badge represent the best laptops for getting things done. All Intel Evo platform designs are powered by 11th Gen Intel Core i7 or i5 processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics and feature best-in-class wired and wireless connectivity with integrated Thunderbolt 4 universal cable connectivity and Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) along with premium audio and display experience.

Image Credit: Intel

Commenting on the launch, Panos Panay, chief product officer at Microsoft said, "The new 11th Gen Intel Core processors with Iris Xe graphics are delivering incredible performance and responsiveness to enable Windows customers around the world to be more productive and have fun today and in the future."

Last but not least, the 11th Gen Intel Core processors are the first in the industry with hardware-supported Dolby Vision, delivering more immersive content experiences and improving system-level power by approximately 20 percent over the previous generation. Laptops based on 11th Gen Intel Core processors are expected from Acer, Asus, Dell, Dynabook, HP, Lenovo, LG, MSI, Razer, Samsung and other Intel partners.

Meanwhile, Samsung today announced its first laptop, the Galaxy Book Flex 5G, powered by the all-new 11th Gen Intel Core processor. The laptop features a 13.3-inch FHD display, 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM, WiFi 6 (Gig+), 13MP world-facing camera and 5G connectivity.