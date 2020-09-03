Google supports Taiwan's economic recovery and digital talent

At the Google for Taiwan event on Thursday, the search giant highlighted its new and expanded efforts to support the South East Asian nation's longer-term recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The theme of today's event was building a strong digital economy for the long-term, with partnerships focused on three key areas- digital literacy to combat online misinformation and ensure safe internet usage, digital learning to improve teachers' ability to use digital tools, and advancing knowledge in fields like artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Google talked about its ambitions for the Digital Talent Exploration Program, a partnership with 104 Job Bank that will give more than 10,000 people the chance to learn six digital marketing skills, obtain qualification certification, participate in online training and then find job opportunities opened by more than 40 major companies to apply what they have learned.

The search giant also shared its plan to support Taiwanese businesses that have been hit hard by the pandemic through programs with the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) and the Taiwan Institute of Economic Research.

"Having provided digital tools to help Taiwan combat the health crisis, we want to do everything we can to support its longer-term recovery. With these new and expanded efforts, we hope to contribute to a strong economic recovery from COVID-19 and continue creating new digital opportunities for all Taiwanese in the years ahead" Tina Lin, General Manager at Google Taiwan wrote in a blog post.