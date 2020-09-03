Left Menu
Development News Edition

Qualcomm to expand 5G into its Snapdragon 4-Series in early 2021

Smartphone Original Equipment Makers (OEMs) including Oppo, Motorola and Xiaomi have collaborated with Qualcomm to drive the large-scale adoption of 5G around the world and will be among the first to introduce the devices powered by the Snapdragon 4-series 5G mobile platform. Devices featuring the series are expected to be commercially available in the first quarter of 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | San Diego | Updated: 03-09-2020 20:12 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 20:12 IST
Qualcomm to expand 5G into its Snapdragon 4-Series in early 2021
Image Credit: Qualcomm

US technology giant Qualcomm on Thursday revealed its plans to expand the portfolio of 5G mobile platforms to the Snapdragon 4-Series for expediting the global commercialization of the next-generation cellular network technology.

Qualcomm's 5G mobile platform portfolio includes the Snapdragon 690, Snapdragon 768G, Snapdragon 765 and 765G, Snapdragon 865 Plus, Snapdragon 865 and Snapdragon 855. On the other hand, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4-series 5G Mobile Platform hasn't been launched yet.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 4-series will support the rapid proliferation of 5G, which is already available with more than 80 commercial networks in more than 35 countries across Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, Oceania/Australia, and South America. The expansion will enable 5G accessibility to more than 3.5 billion smartphone users across the world.

The Snapdragon 4-series 5G Mobile Platform is designed to exceed expectations for the mass-market segment by bringing an assortment of predominately high- and mid-tier features to a broader audience. It will deliver on the promise of making 5G accessible to all smartphone users

Cristiano Amon, president, Qualcomm Incorporated

Smartphone Original Equipment Makers (OEMs) including Oppo, Motorola and Xiaomi have collaborated with Qualcomm to drive the large-scale adoption of 5G around the world and will be among the first to introduce the devices powered by the Snapdragon 4-series 5G mobile platform. Devices featuring the series are expected to be commercially available in the first quarter of 2021.

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS

These are the top stories at 9.15 pm Nation DEL84 DEF-RAWAT Indias armed forces capable of dealing with Chinese actions in best suitable ways Gen Rawat New Delhi Indias armed forces are capable of handling aggressive Chinese a...

WRAPUP 3-U.S. weekly jobless claims below 1 million; but labor market recovery ebbing

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell below 1 million last week for the second time since the COVID-19 pandemic started in the United States, but that does not signal a strong recovery in the labor market....

Britain aims for virus testing success after a wobbly start

The British government announced Thursday that it is investing in a coronavirus test that gives results in as little as 20 minutes, touting it as the latest milestone in efforts to take the UK to the front of the global pack in testing for ...

India thanks UNSC members for thwarting Pak attempt to get 2 Indians listed as terrorists

India has thanked members of the UN Security Council who thwarted Pakistans bid to get two Indian nationals listed as terrorists by the world bodys sanctions committee as well as Islamabads blatant attempt to politicise the UN procedure on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020