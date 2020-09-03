Qualcomm to expand 5G into its Snapdragon 4-Series in early 2021

US technology giant Qualcomm on Thursday revealed its plans to expand the portfolio of 5G mobile platforms to the Snapdragon 4-Series for expediting the global commercialization of the next-generation cellular network technology.

Qualcomm's 5G mobile platform portfolio includes the Snapdragon 690, Snapdragon 768G, Snapdragon 765 and 765G, Snapdragon 865 Plus, Snapdragon 865 and Snapdragon 855. On the other hand, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4-series 5G Mobile Platform hasn't been launched yet.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 4-series will support the rapid proliferation of 5G, which is already available with more than 80 commercial networks in more than 35 countries across Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, Oceania/Australia, and South America. The expansion will enable 5G accessibility to more than 3.5 billion smartphone users across the world.

The Snapdragon 4-series 5G Mobile Platform is designed to exceed expectations for the mass-market segment by bringing an assortment of predominately high- and mid-tier features to a broader audience. It will deliver on the promise of making 5G accessible to all smartphone users Cristiano Amon, president, Qualcomm Incorporated

Smartphone Original Equipment Makers (OEMs) including Oppo, Motorola and Xiaomi have collaborated with Qualcomm to drive the large-scale adoption of 5G around the world and will be among the first to introduce the devices powered by the Snapdragon 4-series 5G mobile platform. Devices featuring the series are expected to be commercially available in the first quarter of 2021.