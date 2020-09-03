Left Menu
Qualcomm Adaptive ANC adapts performance in real-time for true wireless earbuds

The technology is integrated into Qualcomm's latest premium tier Bluetooth Audio system-on-chip (SoC), Qualcomm QCC514x, that supports voice assistants, premium wireless audio quality, and extended battery life to meet all the demands of a truly wireless sound experience. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | San Diego | Updated: 03-09-2020 20:53 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 20:53 IST
Qualcomm logo Image Credit: ANI

Qualcomm today launched Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology that promises to deliver enhanced user comfort, consistent performance and improved audio quality for a truly wireless sound experience in earbuds.

According to Qualcomm's 2020 State of Play Report, truly wireless earbuds have become the most desired form factor for on-the-go listening with active noise cancellation being the fourth most wanted feature for earbuds.

Usually, ANC performance is dependent on creating a tight seal once the earbud is placed into the ear which may also cause discomfort to users. However, the all-new Qualcomm Adaptive ANC technology adapts its performance to meet variations in how an earbud fits in a user's ear and dynamically adapts performance in real-time according to the tightness of fit and the level of leak-through, regardless of the thing that how the earbuds are being used.

Further, Qualcomm Adaptive ANC can operate across virtually all modes without any interruption and works concurrently as a user transitions from one mode to another like switching from taking a call to listening to music or using a digital assistant.

Commenting on the launch, James Chapman, vice president and general manager, Voice, Music & Wearables, Qualcomm Technologies, International, Ltd. said, "It can sometimes be difficult for OEMs to deliver consistent ANC performance because earbuds will not always have the same fit or be placed in the ear in the same way, and both how and where a consumer uses these devices can vary greatly. We have designed our Qualcomm Adaptive ANC to help customers deliver consistent performance levels and great sound for the largest possible number of consumers."

