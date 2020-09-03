Qualcomm 8cx Gen 2 5G is here to power always-on, always-connected PCs

At the IFA 2020 tech event, Qualcomm today announced its most advanced and efficient compute platform, the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G that brings high-speed connectivity, enhanced audio and camera technology, multi-day battery life and enterprise-level security features to transform the user experience in 'always on and always connected' PCs.

"The Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 is designed to enable industry-leading 5G PC experiences and build on the innovative first-generation Snapdragon 8cx 5G compute platform, which powered the World's First 5G PC," the US technology giant said in a press statement.

The new platform packs Qualcomm Kryo 495 octa-core CPU based on 7nm process technology and Qualcomm AI Engine that incorporates Hexagon 690 processor and Sensing Hub technology. It offers next-gen 5G connectivity through both Sub-6 GHz and 5G mmWave and also supports Wi-Fi 6.

Qualcomm claims that the second-generation compute platform delivers over 50 percent greater system-wide performance and battery life over competing solutions. The platform also supports Microsoft Secured Core PC and Windows Hypervisor.

As for the camera enhancements, the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 is equipped with Qualcomm Spectra ISP that enables mobile camera technology, with up to 4K HDR and support for up to 32-megapixel camera. For clear audio experience, it leverages Qualcomm Aqstic echo cancellation and noise suppression (ECNS) technology.

Commercial devices powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G compute platform will arrive later this year.