Rockwell Automation Presents ‘India Inc. on the Move’ as an Opportunity for Businesses to Take the Next Big Step Towards Digital Transformation

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-09-2020 11:46 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 11:46 IST
The two-day virtual summit showcased several business ideas to Indian entrepreneurs, with production processes and the possibilities that can arise in the future Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India The unimaginable impact of the pandemic across the globe has forced individuals and businesses to rethink their strategies, solutions, and the way they operate. With the urgency to adapt to the new normal and propel them to grow, being the need of the hour, Rockwell Automation, a global thought leader in industrial automation and digital transformation introduced, ‘India Inc. on the Move’. This two-day virtual summit held on 2nd and 3rd September, witnessed industry leaders across various sectors and industries offer solutions to entrepreneurs with an in-person experience to attendees, focusing on the theme of the event - ‘Getting the Indian manufacturing diaspora on global center stage’. In addition to presenting participants the opportunity to interact with top business leaders, the summit featured several insightful sessions. Each one of them highlighted the importance of automated technology with advanced operational & manufacturing systems for startups and entrepreneurs. Adding immense value and perspective, these virtual sessions catered to a host of diverse sectors that included pharma& life sciences, chemical & heavy industries, automotive, and FMCG sectors. Shedding light on the motto India Inc. on the Move – the virtual summit conducted by Rockwell Automation – the sessions motivated viewers by showing possibilities of advanced systems helping businesses offer a variety of products to their customers.

Sharing first-hand experiences from their respective organizational point of view, the event witnessed veterans such as Scott Wooldridge, President APAC, of Rockwell Automation; Dileep Mangsuli, CTO, GE Healthcare; Mayank Singhal, CMD of PI Industries; and Venkatesh Natarajan, CDO of Ashok Leyland to name a few, engage in insightful conversations around the topics of Monetizing Business Outcomes with IIOT Platforms, Flexible &Independent Cart Technology for Smarter Machines, Blockchain in Supply Chain, and Digital Innovation in Consumer Goods Manufacturing. Add to that, the virtual summit saw a host of leadership sessions that were centered around digital transformation in the manufacturing space, featuring Amit Syngle - MD and CEO, Asian Paints, and Jagdish Ramaswamy - President & Chief Digital Officer, Hindalco Industries Limited, amongst others. Speaking on the current priorities for Indian manufacturers looking to accelerate digitisation, Scott Wooldridge, President, APAC, Rockwell Automation revealed, “The pandemic has created the need for a more agile and faster decision-making environment. Augmented Reality (AR) based training capabilities has played an instrumental role in the rapid up skilling of people. Adding to the above, Data analytics has enabled manufacturers to get visibility into new business cycles and react quickly to upscale or downscale. By laying impetus to these two tools, businesses can accelerate their manufacturing success by doubling down on strategic bets to find their competitive advantage.” Dilip Sawhney, MD, Rockwell Automation India, noted, “Over the last few months, India Inc. has done a good job of showcasing resilience by learning to live with the realities of the pandemic. The biggest challenge manufacturers face today is in ensuring the continuity of critical operations with a less workforce. This has seen seamless remote collaboration between operators and domain experts come to the fore. This is especially important in highly regulated sectors where, along with remote access, we also need to ensure a high level of security. This is where our digital technologies have been playing a central role.” The two-day event inspired viewers with numerous ideas and innovations that they can put into action to adapt and grow their businesses in the post-COVID world and highlighted the potential of automation & the connected enterprise in revolutionising Indian industry.

About Rockwell Automation Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 23,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing The Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com PWR PWR.

