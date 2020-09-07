Samsung launches four new Curd Maestro Refrigerators in India

Samsung India on Monday announced the expansion of its extremely popular Curd Maestro Refrigerator line up which is part of the company's 'Make for India' innovations.

The four new models with 386 liter and 407-liter capacities add to the existing range of 244 liter, 265 liter, 314 liter and 336-liter capacities and will be available in 2-star and 3-star rating options from September 10. The new Curd Maestro Refrigerators have two color variants- Refined Inox and Luxe Brown and can be purchased from all retail channels and on Samsung's official online store.

As for the pricing, the 386-liter capacity refrigerator with a 2-star rating will be priced at Rs 55,990 and Rs 56,990 for the 3-star models. On the other hand, the 407-liter capacity will carry a price tag of Rs 61,990 for 2-star models and Rs 63,990 for models with a 3-star rating. Further, consumers can avail limited period offers including cashback of up to 15%, one EMI off and EMIs starting as low as Rs 990.

Curd Maestro Refrigerators: Features

The Samsung line up of Curd Maestro Refrigerators, as the name suggests, simplify the time-taking process of curd making in different weather conditions. They take 6.5 hours to prepare soft curd and 7.5 hours for thick curd.

The refrigerators pack Convertible 5-in-1 technology that offers five conversion modes including Normal, Seasonal, Extra Fridge, Vacation and Home Alone to cater to different storage needs. It also features Twin Cooling Plus technology that separately manages the fridge and freezer's temperature and airflows to maintain the freshness of food whilst preventing the unpleasant smells from foods moving between the two spaces.

For energy efficiency, the Samsung Curd Maestro Refrigerators feature a Digital Inverter compressor with a 10-year warranty and VDE-certification for 21-year durability. The Stabilizer Free Operation protects the refrigerator from power, very-high or very-low, fluctuations by automatically cutting the power.