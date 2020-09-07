Realme Narzo 10/10A get new update with August security patch, new features

The Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A smartphones are receiving a new over-the-air (OTA) update with the August 2020 security patch, a couple of bug fixes and new features including Super nighttime standby and smooth scrolling.

The update is arriving with UI version RMX2020_11.A.29 for the Narzo 10 and RMX2020_11.A.41 for the Narzo 10A. As usual, the update is being pushed out to a limited number of random users and will have a broader rollout in a few days if no critical bugs are found.

The changelog is the same for both the device.

OTA changelog

Security

Android Security Patch: August 2020

realme Lab

Added Super nighttime standby feature

Added Smooth scrolling feature

Settings

Added long-press to copy IMEI in the status information interface

Optimized the default display of battery percentage

System

Added long-press to uninstall apps directly in the app drawer

Fixed the issue that the split-screen cannot be used after enable the third-party launcher

Status Bar

Added independent Switch toggles of focus mode

Added OTG Switch toggle to the notification panel

Optimized viewing for system update prompt pop-up window

Talking about the specifications of the Realme Narzo 10, the device comes with a 6.5-inch HD+display, MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, 48MP AI quad-camera array and 5000mAh battery with 18W quick charge. The phone runs realme UI based on Android 10 and is priced at Rs 11,999.

Key highlights of the Realme Narzo 10A include a 6.5-inch display, Helio G70 processor, 12-megapixel AI triple camera and a 5,000mAh battery. The phone carries a price tag of Rs 8,999 and Rs 9,999 for the 3GB+32GB model and 4GB+64GB model respectively.