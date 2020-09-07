PM congratulates DRDO for successful HSTDV flight, says very few nations have such capability

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for the successful flight of the hypersonic test demonstration vehicle, saying very few countries have such capability today. In a tweet, Modi noted that the scramjet engine developed by scientists helped the flight achieve a speed six times the speed of sound. "Congratulations to @DRDO_India for successful flight of the Hypersonic Test Demonstration Vehicle today. The scramjet engine developed by our scientists helped the flight achieve a speed 6 times the speed of sound! Very few countries have such capability today," he said. India on Monday successfully flight-tested the indigenously-developed hypersonic technology demonstration vehicle (HSTDV), joining a select group of countries having the capability to develop the next-generation hypersonic cruise missiles, officials said.

The HSTDV, based on hypersonic propulsion technologies and developed by the DRDO, will help India develop futuristic space assets like long-range missile systems and aerial platforms, they said.