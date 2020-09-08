Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-F1 champion Hamilton to enter team in Extreme E electric series

Six times Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton, an outspoken campaigner for the environment and sustainability, is entering his own team in a new Extreme E electric off-road series highlighting climate change. The first race is scheduled for early 2021 and Hamilton's team will be X44, referring to the Mercedes driver's racing number.

Reuters | Updated: 08-09-2020 09:30 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 09:30 IST
Motor racing-F1 champion Hamilton to enter team in Extreme E electric series

Six times Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton, an outspoken campaigner for the environment and sustainability, is entering his own team in a new Extreme E electric off-road series highlighting climate change.

The first race is scheduled for early 2021 and Hamilton's team will be X44, referring to the Mercedes driver's racing number. The Briton, who will not be driving or involved in day-to-day operations, is the biggest name to link up with a series that includes the U.S.-based Andretti United and Chip Ganassi Racing teams.

"Extreme E is an exciting new sustainability initiative, and this is a great opportunity to be involved from the outset as a team founder," Hamilton said in a statement. "Of course, my ambitions and commitments with Mercedes in Formula One mean that I won’t be operationally involved in X44, but I’m excited to play a different role in this new series, one that brings my vision for a more sustainable and equal world to life."

Hamilton, a vegan, said last year he was trying to reduce his carbon footprint -- selling his private jet and banning single-use plastic from home and office among other measures. He also said then that he had no interest in switching to the all-electric Formula E series.

Extreme E races, held without spectators but to be broadcast live on TV and social media, will be held in some of the most remote and harsh environments including the Brazilian rain forest, Greenland, Saudi Arabian deserts and mountains of Nepal. The locations are either already damaged or severely under threat from a range of issues such as rising sea levels or deforestation.

Teams will race identical SUVs with each one having a male and female driver. The series will also use a former mail ship as a floating paddock and transporter between locations and for oceanographic research.

"Like us, Lewis is hugely passionate about motorsport, but also shares our belief that we can use sport to highlight subjects which are vital to the world, such as climate change and equality," said series founder Alejandro Agag.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Kiwi businesses need to invest more in upskilling workforce: Accenture NZ

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Bulandshahr: Car-lifters arrested after encounter with police

Two car lifters were arrested following a brief encounter, according to Senior Superintendent of Police SSP Bulandshahr Santosh Kumar Singh. The SSP said that the car lifters, after booking a car from Delhis Anand Vihar area, had taken it a...

Amritsar: Farmers protest against Central ordinances

Farmers in Amritsar held a protest against three ordinances of the Central government on Monday. Women farmers also came out in numbers to participate in the protest. They were heard sloganeering and were holding white flags.These three ord...

People News Roundup: Prince Harry and Meghan refund UK taxpayers for home renovation

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Prince Harry and Meghan refund UK taxpayers for home renovationPrince Harry and his wife Meghan have refunded British taxpayers 2.4 million pounds 3.2 million, the cost of renovating thei...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Spain became the first country in Western Europe to register 500,000 coronavirus infections, after a second surge in cases that coincided with schools reopening, while Argentinas death toll surpassed 10,000.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an int...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020