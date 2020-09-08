Left Menu
Development News Edition

TN's Rs 74.69 cr second data centre inaugurated

The facility, set up at an estimated cost of Rs 74.69 crore at the Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu premises in Perungudi here, was inaugurated through a video conference by Palaniswami from the Secretariat in Fort St George. The SDC-2, under the Information Technology Department with 195 server racks would cater to safe storage of government data and also render online services between state departments, the people and the industry besides fulfilling other information technology based needs of the government, an official release here said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-09-2020 15:48 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 15:37 IST
TN's Rs 74.69 cr second data centre inaugurated
File Photo

A high-tech State Data Centre, the second such facility in Tamil Nadu was inaugurated by Chief Minister K Palaniswami hereon Tuesday. The facility, set up at an estimated cost of Rs 74.69 crore at the Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu premises in Perungudi here, was inaugurated through a video conference by Palaniswami from the Secretariat in Fort St George.

The SDC-2, under the Information Technology Department with 195 server racks would cater to safe storage of government data and also render online services between state departments, the people and the industry besides fulfilling other information technology based needs of the government, an official release here said. Palaniswami had on June 1, 2018 announced a Cyber Security Architecture for Tamil Nadu (CSA-TN) at a cost of Rs 21.39 crore.

"To protect the government's e-governance infrastructure and assure safe and secure internet services, Cyber security architecture for Tamil Nadu plan will be implemented through the State-run Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu Limited," he had said. As part of the CSA-TN initiative, Palaniswami also launched a portal www.cert.tn.gov.in which shall be the computer emergency response team for the Tamil Nadu government and play a key role in audit, supervision and protection of the government's computer and data infrastructure.

The first Tamil Nadu State Data Centre was set up under the National e-Governance Action Plan in 2011. The TNSDC facilitates the State to provide efficient delivery of Government to Government (G2G), Government to Citizen (G2C) and Government to Business (G2B) services and most government departments have hosted their applications and servers in the centre.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Doctor's prescription not mandatory for those going voluntarily for RT/PCR test for COVID-19 in national capital: Delhi HC.

Doctors prescription not mandatory for those going voluntarily for RTPCR test for COVID-19 in national capital Delhi HC....

Bring in the experts: It's time to secure your home network

Not all that long ago, managing your home networks security didnt involve much more than installing an antivirus program on your PC. If only it were still so simple. Its no long just about protecting the computer on which you may be working...

Chinese authorities questioned two Australian journalists in accordance with law, says Foreign Ministry

China on Tuesday said that questioning of two Australian journalists, who have now returned to Australia, was in accordance with the law. While investigating a case, Chinese authorities investigated and questioned billbirtles and MikeSmithA...

Money laundering case:Deepak Kochhar in ED custody till Sep 19

A Mumbai court on Tuesday remanded Deepak Kochhar, husband of former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda, in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate till September 19 in a money laundering case. Deepak Kochhar was arrested by the Enforcement Directora...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020