TN's Rs 74.69 cr second data centre inaugurated

A high-tech State Data Centre, the second such facility in Tamil Nadu was inaugurated by Chief Minister K Palaniswami hereon Tuesday. The facility, set up at an estimated cost of Rs 74.69 crore at the Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu premises in Perungudi here, was inaugurated through a video conference by Palaniswami from the Secretariat in Fort St George.

The SDC-2, under the Information Technology Department with 195 server racks would cater to safe storage of government data and also render online services between state departments, the people and the industry besides fulfilling other information technology based needs of the government, an official release here said. Palaniswami had on June 1, 2018 announced a Cyber Security Architecture for Tamil Nadu (CSA-TN) at a cost of Rs 21.39 crore.

"To protect the government's e-governance infrastructure and assure safe and secure internet services, Cyber security architecture for Tamil Nadu plan will be implemented through the State-run Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu Limited," he had said. As part of the CSA-TN initiative, Palaniswami also launched a portal www.cert.tn.gov.in which shall be the computer emergency response team for the Tamil Nadu government and play a key role in audit, supervision and protection of the government's computer and data infrastructure.

The first Tamil Nadu State Data Centre was set up under the National e-Governance Action Plan in 2011. The TNSDC facilitates the State to provide efficient delivery of Government to Government (G2G), Government to Citizen (G2C) and Government to Business (G2B) services and most government departments have hosted their applications and servers in the centre.