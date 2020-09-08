Huawei MatePad T8 launched in India; pre-booking starts today on Flipkart

Left Menu
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2020 18:45 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 18:43 IST
Huawei on Tuesday launched the affordable MatePad T8 tablet in India. The compact and lightweight tablet boasts a metal body, an HD display and an octa-core chipset.

Starting today, the Huawei MatePad T8 is available for pre-order in Deepsea Blue color and two variants- the WiFi-only model priced at Rs 9,999 and the LTE + WiFi model priced at Rs 10,999. The tablet will go on sale on September 16th via Flipkart.

The tablet features an 8-inch HD IPS display with 1, 280 x 800-pixels resolution and an 80% screen-to-body ratio. It also comes with an Eye Comfort Mode for blue light protection and eBook mode for easy and convenient reading of e-books.

It houses a 5,100 mAh battery that is claimed to last 12 hours for 1080P local video playback and 12 hours for webpage browsing. On the optics front, the device features a 5-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE (optional), WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.0, MicroUSB port, OTG, GPS/A-GPS and 3.5mm headphone jack. Other notable features are Facial Recognition, Kids Corner and Dark Mode.

