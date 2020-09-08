Huawei MatePad T8 launched in India; pre-booking starts today on Flipkart

Huawei on Tuesday launched the affordable MatePad T8 tablet in India. The compact and lightweight tablet boasts a metal body, an HD display and an octa-core chipset.

Starting today, the Huawei MatePad T8 is available for pre-order in Deepsea Blue color and two variants- the WiFi-only model priced at Rs 9,999 and the LTE + WiFi model priced at Rs 10,999. The tablet will go on sale on September 16th via Flipkart.

The tablet features an 8-inch HD IPS display with 1, 280 x 800-pixels resolution and an 80% screen-to-body ratio. It also comes with an Eye Comfort Mode for blue light protection and eBook mode for easy and convenient reading of e-books.

The Huawei MatePad T8 packs MediaTek MT8768 octa-core chipset with IMG GE8320 GPU, 2GB of RAM and up to 32GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 512GB. The device runs EMUI 10.0.1 based on Android 10 with support for future updates and comes with Huawei AppGallery to download and install apps instead of Google Play Store.

It houses a 5,100 mAh battery that is claimed to last 12 hours for 1080P local video playback and 12 hours for webpage browsing. On the optics front, the device features a 5-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE (optional), WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.0, MicroUSB port, OTG, GPS/A-GPS and 3.5mm headphone jack. Other notable features are Facial Recognition, Kids Corner and Dark Mode.