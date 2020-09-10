TheOlta.com - The Ultimate Marketplace for travel

Left Menu
TheOlta.com is an online market platform for the entire supply chain of the travel and tourism industry which include travel agents, guides, tour operators, logistic support companies like taxi operators and even travel explorers.

PTI | Bangalore | Updated: 10-09-2020 14:49 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 14:34 IST
Travel enthusiasts can rejoice as the ultimate travel search engine and market place for everything related to travel, TheOlta.com, Off-Line Travel Associates has launched. TheOlta.com is an online market platform for the entire supply chain of the travel and tourism industry which includes travel agents, guides, tour operators, logistic support companies like taxi operators, and even travel explorers. From offbeat paths that only a locality can know to destinations that ensure safety protocols and even tourist spots that are best suited for families with pets, LGBT, single mothers, or solo travelers, the platform covers a wide spectrum of areas that makes traveling more convenient for everyone. theolta.com currently features destinations from South India which include Munnar, Kabini, Chikmagalur, Bandipur, and Coorg. TheOlta.com launched intending to elevate the visibility and presence of domestic travel partners and allow them to get unparalleled access to all markets. The ultimate goal is to ensure every offline travel agent gets into the online space, be it a taxi operator, bus tour operators, or guides.

The platform introduces travelers to new and genuine experiences of each destination besides commercial spots. It is also the first platform to launch Vodcasts to show travelers and agents real experiences of the destinations. Podcasts and Vodcasts are the prime drivers to communicate destination experiences at TheOlta.com. There is more to be excited about as TheOlta.com initiates its first-of-its-kind The Holiday Carnival recently and the carnival continues till September 14th, 2020 with great destinations, tempting deals and offers for travelers. It will be that time of the year where key travel agents from South India will be on the TheOlta.com platform to share the best offers on the table.

Speaking about the organization, Mr. Anand Menon, Founder, TheOlta.com, states, "theolta.com has been developed as the ultimate marketplace for everything related to travel. Here we don't sell anything, we just connect those elements of the travel industry to the end consumer. Much like the major e-commerce players in the industry, we are in fact the first platform to bring travel to the end consumers. We observed that the supply chain of the industry other than hotels, resorts, and other places of accommodation have not been well represented in the recent past and this has led to the entire supply chain losing out in this digital wave that swept the industry. We believe every destination has a story to tell, a story waiting to be explored, and a story to experience. I am glad to introduce a concept that can support the domestic travel agents and anybody & everybody in the travel & tourism supply chain. Travel & Tourism is one of the largest employment generators in India, and no platform connected service providers like taxi & bus operators, guides, adventure and activity drove organizations to the end consumer. The Olta ensures the large chunk of people who have been left out also gets a chance to be at the forefront. We plan to expand the featured destinations to other parts of the country soon. We hope to seek a positive response for this initiative and see the platform grow." About TheOlta.com: Founded on 3rd September 2020, theolta.com is a communication, advertising, and marketing platform for the travel industry. It aims to combine the expertise, trust, and knowledge of offline travel partners and club it with technology, marketing, and brand management experiences of the team at theolta.com as it develops the ultimate travel search engine. theolta.com is not a travel agent, and does not sell anything on the site, but brings out the essence of the destination through its partners and associates that it works with. Directions, strategies, and inputs by the team at OLTA will drive the communications, marketing strategies, and brand management of partners and destinations. It will also bring the various service providers of the travel industry like ground handling partners, guides, logistic partners to the forefront by communicating what each one of them stands for, to markets in India and abroad. P

