Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israeli mask maker Sonovia awaits China coronavirus lab result

An Israeli company expects to receive results in the coming week from a Beijing lab that will test whether a fabric it has developed will be able to neutralise 99% of COVID-19, even after being washed multiple times.

Reuters | Updated: 10-09-2020 23:57 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 23:46 IST
Israeli mask maker Sonovia awaits China coronavirus lab result
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

An Israeli company expects to receive results in the coming week from a Beijing lab that will test whether a fabric it has developed will be able to neutralise 99% of COVID-19, even after being washed multiple times. Sonovia says its reusable anti-viral masks are coated in zinc oxide nano-particles that destroy bacteria, fungi and viruses, which it says can help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The fabric can be used in textiles for hospitals, protective equipment and clothing. But the masks are not certified for use by medical professionals in operating and emergency rooms, which use only disposable masks, according to Liat Goldhammer, Sonovia's chief technology officer. Tests in the Microspectrum (Weipu Jishu) lab in Shanghai demonstrated that the washable fabric used in its masks neutralised 90.67% of the coronavirus to which it was exposed, according to a report published by the lab in June and seen by Reuters.

Further testing is underway at an affiliated lab in Beijing. "We will have results in the coming days," Goldhammer told Reuters this week. "We expect the test to show 99% efficiency."

Sonovia says it has clients in Germany and the United States and is conducting a pilot for an Italian company. It also sells its masks online to retail consumers. The tests in China follow one in May on the material at Austria's HygCen medical lab using the Vaccinia virus, which has similar properties to the SARS-COVID family. The firm hired by Sonovia said the test showed "a good virucidal effect", according to the lab report.

Reuters has not independently confirmed Sonovia's results.

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

More cats may have COVID-19 than believed: Study

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. blacklists Ukrainian accused of meddling in 2020 election

The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on a pro-Russian Ukrainian lawmaker for his alleged involvement in efforts to dig up dirt on Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter, accusing him of trying to interfere...

Nigeria's central bank told to stop giving forex for food imports

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday directed the central bank to stop issuing foreign exchange for food and fertiliser imports, according to a statement by his spokesman.It follows a similar order the president issued last year ...

Delhi Police arrests six men for bank fraud

Six men were arrested for allegedly stealing money from a persons bank account here, police said on Thursday. The accused have been identified as Nasim Ansari 34, Iqbal Ansari 34, Ranjit Dey 31, Prakash Mandal 24, Jamiruddin 36 and Mohammad...

Report: Broncos LB Miller to have surgery, likely miss season

All-Pro linebacker Von Miller will have surgery on his injured ankle and miss several months, likely the season, NFL Networks Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. The announcement came after Millers visit with Dr. Robert Anderson, a foot and ank...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020