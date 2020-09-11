Bytedance to invest billions, recruit hundreds in Singapore in 3 years - source

Bytedance to invest billions, recruit hundreds in Singapore in 3 years - sourceReuters | Updated: 11-09-2020 10:04 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 09:42 IST
ByteDance, the owner of popular short-video app TikTok, is planning to invest billions of dollars and recruit hundreds of employees in Singapore over the next three years, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters. The Beijing-based company is purchasing more cloud-computing servers in Singapore to backup U.S. data for contingency, the source added.
ByteDance declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.
