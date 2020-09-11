Left Menu
Development News Edition

Border tension: Former ISRO Chief pitches for ramping up India's space assets

In an interview to PTI, he said in almost all areas of security-related activities, the space -- earth observation, communication and electronic intelligence, among other things -- plays a very major role. "The Chinese side, as far as I understand, have multiplied the number of radar imaging satellites, earth observation satellites and communication satellites several fold so that they can have continuous coverage of the globe.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-09-2020 13:22 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 12:31 IST
Border tension: Former ISRO Chief pitches for ramping up India's space assets
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Amid tension on the border with China, veteran space scientist G Madhavan Nair on Friday said India should ramp up its space assets and enhance coverage of the region to keep pace with the changing times. In an interview to PTI, he said in almost all areas of security-related activities, the space -- earth observation, communication and electronic intelligence, among other things -- plays a very major role.

"The Chinese side, as far as I understand, have multiplied the number of radar imaging satellites, earth observation satellites and communication satellites several fold so that they can have continuous coverage of the globe. So, they will get all kinds of information from their constellation (of satellites)", Nair said.

"Leave alone the global coverage, at least across the border, India should have a plan to have continuous coverage", the former Chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said. He noted that India has demonstrated its capability by launching satellites in various fields.

"Now, there has to be a deployment plan for providing continuous coverage. That is very much needed by the country. Certainly there is a need for multiplying the number of satellites, earth stations and so on. So this needs to be attended to," the acclaimed scientist said.

Speaking in general terms, Nair, who had also served as Secretary in the Department of Space and Chairman of Space Commission, said space would play a significant role in future wars. "Whether it's earth observation, electronic intelligence, communications, and also coordinating with various resources like ships, aircraft, drones and all those things, the space will play a very major role", he observed.

Protecting space assets is going to be a big challenge in future. Space technology-wise, India is on par with China, except in the area of human space-flight, he said but noted -- referring to the 'Gaganyaan' venture -- that work on undertaking such manned missions is already on in the country.

"But Chinese pump in lot of resources (in the area of space). Their budget is nearly five times more than India's annual space budget", Nair said. "They (China) take an integrated view of civilian and defence requirements," added Nair, during whose tenure of six years (2003-2OO9) as Chairman, ISRO/Secretary, DOS, 25 successful missions were accomplished.

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Accops' plug-n-play solution for secure remote access from personal devices

NEW DELHI, MUMBAI and PUNE, India, Sept. 11, 2020 PRNewswire -- Accops Systems, a trusted developer and provider of end-to-end Digital Workspace solutions, has launched a revolutionary solution to empower BYOD users to securely access corpo...

Syria reports Israeli airstrike near northern city of Aleppo

Israeli warplanes fired missiles on suburbs of the northern city of Aleppo early Friday, Syrian state media said, amid increased airstrikes on Syria in recent weeks. There were no immediate reports of casualties. On August 31, an attack tar...

IATA team completes safety audit of PIA

A team of the International Air Transport Associations IATA has completed an operational safety audit of the Pakistan International Airlines different departments after a plane of the national carrier crashed here on May 22 that killed 97 p...

German farmers urge China to impose limited import curbs after swine fever find

The head of Germanys farming association DBV on Friday called on China to impose only limited import restrictions and not a national import ban on German pork after a case of African swine fever ASF was found in a wild boar in Germany.South...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020