Left Menu
Development News Edition

Instagram apologises for removing images of Black British model

"We are committed to addressing any inequity on our platforms," Tara Hopkins, head of Instagram public policy for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, in a statement. "We expect to update Instagram and Facebook's shared breast squeezing and covering policies next month, to make sure different body types aren't treated unfairly." Gina Martin, who successfully campaigned for "upskirting" - covertly taking intimate photos of someone without their consent - to be criminalised in Britain, said Black women's concerns over censorship must be heard. "They are often hyper-sexualised far, far more than white women often are," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-09-2020 20:48 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 20:36 IST
Instagram apologises for removing images of Black British model
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Instagram has apologised to a Black British plus-size model after she said its repeated removal of images showing her covering her breasts with her arms betrayed "racial biases" in its algorithm. Nyome Nicholas-Williams won the backing of high-profile campaigners including the actress Jameela Jamil and feminist activist Gina Martin for her campaign to have the images of her reinstated.

In an open letter to the company posted on her Instagram, @curvynyome on Thursday, she said the images were still being removed from the platform weeks after she received assurances the issue would be resolved. Instagram apologised and said both its algorithm and human moderators had wrongly identified the images with breast-squeezing, which the platform bans because of its association with pornography.

It said it would update its policies to ensure that people with different body types were not treated unfairly. "If you are white, rich, and conventionally sexually attractive, it seems you can post as you wish and what you wish," said Nicholas-Williams in her letter, signed by 19 people including the transgender model Munroe Bergdorf.

"But if you are part of a marginalised group you are subject to the results of a biased algorithm." Recent concerns over racial bias in algorithms range from facial recognition misidentifying non-white people to students at schools with past poor performance and high proportions of ethnic minorities having exam results downgraded.

The model's campaign, under the hashtag #IWantToSeeNyome, comes amid growing presure on companies to address alleged racist biases in their technologies in the wake of global Black Lives Matter protests. She said slimmer, white celebrities, including Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Emily Ratajkowsji, posted photos that showed more of their bodies and had not had them removed.

A spokeswoman for Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, said it was updating its policies. "We are committed to addressing any inequity on our platforms," Tara Hopkins, head of Instagram public policy for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, in a statement.

"We expect to update Instagram and Facebook's shared breast squeezing and covering policies next month, to make sure different body types aren't treated unfairly." Gina Martin, who successfully campaigned for "upskirting" - covertly taking intimate photos of someone without their consent - to be criminalised in Britain, said Black women's concerns over censorship must be heard.

"They are often hyper-sexualised far, far more than white women often are," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. "It's basically anti-racism conversations that need to be happening."

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Hot and humid day in Delhi; no rainfall likely till Tuesday

The national capital reeled under a spell of heat and humidity on Friday, with the maximum temperature settling at 37.8 degrees Celsius, four notches above the seasons average. The meteorological department said the skies over the city woul...

EU-China summit to mark soured relations with deal on whiskey

Once billed as the diplomatic high point in China-European Union relations, a summit on Monday is likely to show how far the relationship has ebbed, with the main achievement a deal involving Irish whiskey and Pixian bean paste.Originally d...

Soccer-Crystal Palace start season with injury crisis

Crystal Palace will begin their Premier League campaign against Southampton with eight first-team players unavailable, dismayed manager Roy Hodgson said on Friday. Striker Christian Benteke is out injured, as are five defenders, according t...

US STOCKS-Wall Street looks to wrap up another volatile week on high note

U.S. stocks rose in choppy trading on Friday, at the end of another volatile week as Oracle delivered solid quarterly results while data suggested a gradual pace of economic revival from the coronavirus-led downturn.The cloud services compa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020