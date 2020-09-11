Eleven U.S. senators urge internet providers to aid student online schooling

A group of 11 U.S. senators on Friday urged the chief executives of the seven largest U.S. internet providers to temporarily suspend data caps and fees for millions of U.S. school children studying remotely because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The senators led by Democrat Mark Warner called on AT&T Inc, Comcast, Verizon Communications Inc, T-Mobile, and three other providers to "take concrete measures to suspend limits and fees associated with increased broadband use, which is needed to participate in online courses or remote work."

They also asked providers to expand coverage areas to places where students struggle to get online access.