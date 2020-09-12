Honor 30i pre-orders open in Russia: Price and Specs

Left Menu
On the performance front, the Honor 30i is equipped with the Kirin 710F octa-core chipset and boots MagicUI 3.1 based on Android 10. The phone is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery that supports USB Type-C charging and goes from 0 to 53 percent with just 30 minutes of charge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 12-09-2020 11:10 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 11:07 IST
The Honor 30i has gone official in Russia. The latest smartphone from Honor comes with an AMOLED display, a 49-megapixel triple camera system, an octa-core processor and a 4,000mAh battery.

The phone comes in Ultraviolet Sunset, Shimmering Turquoise, and Midnight Black color variants and is priced at RUB 17,990 (approx. Rs 17,600 / USD240) for the only 4GB + 128GB model.

Honor 30i: Specifications

Display

The smartphone boasts a 6.3-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 2,400 x 1,080-pixels resolution and 20: 9 aspect ratio. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor for quick biometric unlocking and a 16-megapixel selfie camera housed in the waterdrop notch.

Performance

As for memory, the device comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage which is expandable up to 256GB via a hybrid NM card slot.

Optics

The Honor 30i features a vertically-aligned triple camera array with a single flash that includes a 48-megapixel with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 120-degree field-of-view, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Connectivity

Connectivity options onboard the Honor 30i include 4G LTE, WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, GPS/A-GPS/Beidou, USB 2.0 and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

