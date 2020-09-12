Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 to cost Rs 1.5 lakh, pre-booking starts from Sept 14

Tech giant Samsung has announced that it will start pre-booking of smartphone Galaxy Z Fold2 5G from September 14 in India. The mobile phone priced at Rs 1,49,999, comes with a foldable screen and a flagship camera which includes Pro Video mode, Single Take, Bright Night, and Night Mode.

"With the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, we are taking another bold step towards the future, creating newer, more intuitive experiences for our consumers," said Ken Kang, President, and CEO, Samsung SWA, in an official statement. "With enhancements across hardware and user experience, we are unfolding a new era of possibilities for the mobile device," he added.

The Galaxy Z Fold2 5G also comes with 4500mAh all-day Battery and Super Fast Charging. (ANI)