Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 2020 India launch imminent as support page goes live

It packs a 7,040mAh battery with support for 15W USB Type-C fast charging technology. The Galaxy Tab A7 2020 boots Android 10-based OneUI 2.5 and brings the Samsung Knox security platform, Quick Share to facilitate quick content sharing, dark mode and a dedicated space for kids.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2020 14:39 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 14:39 IST
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 2020 India launch imminent as support page goes live

The support page for Galaxy Tab A7 2020 has gone live on Samsung India's official website suggesting that the tablet will soon hit the Indian market. The product with model numbers SM-T500 and SM-T505 has been spotted on the support page which belongs to the WiFi and LTE variants of the tablet, respectively.

The Galaxy Tab A7 2020 was announced at Samsung's Life Unstoppable event for global markets including Europe. It has two variants: the WiFi model at a price tag of EUR223 (approx. Rs 19,300) and the LTE model priced at EUR282 (approx. Rs 24,400). Both the models will come in Dark gray, silver and gold color options.

As for the specifications, the Galaxy Tab A7 2020 features a 10.4-inch TFT display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octa-core processor paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage which is expandable up to 1TB via microSD card slot.

It packs a 7,040mAh battery with support for 15W USB Type-C fast charging technology. The Galaxy Tab A7 2020 boots Android 10-based OneUI 2.5 and brings the Samsung Knox security platform, Quick Share to facilitate quick content sharing, dark mode and a dedicated space for kids.

Further, there is a 5-megapixel front-facing camera and an 8-megapixel rear autofocus camera that supports FHD (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) video recording at 30fps. Connectivity options include 4G LTE (optional), WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, USB 2.0 Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

