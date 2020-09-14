Left Menu
Realme to unveil Narzo 20 Series on Sept 21; sends media invites

As seen in the package, the top model, likely the Realme Narzo 20 Pro will feature a vertically-aligned quad-camera setup. The fingerprint reader can't be seen anywhere on the back panel which means the phone may either feature it under the display or may place it on the side along with the power button.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2020 11:45 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 11:45 IST
Realme will launch the Narzo 20 Series, the successor to the Narzo 10 series, on September 21 at 12:30 PM IST in India, according to press invites sent by the company. The special media invite package reveals that three models will be unveiled under the series with a focus on gaming and battery capabilities.

The Realme Narzo 20 will also come with quad cameras at the back but here they will be housed on a square-camera module. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. Further, the Narzo 20A, as seen in the media invite package, features a triple camera setup and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

