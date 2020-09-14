Converge ICT to deploy Nokia's fiber solutions to expand broadband network coverage

Left Menu
Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 14-09-2020 13:14 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 13:14 IST
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Flickr

Converge ICT, the Philippines' leading Internet and digital services provider will deploy Nokia's fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) solution to expand its broadband network coverage on the island of Mindanao. With this deployment, the company will connect more than 300,000 homes and businesses to ultra-fast, affordable and reliable broadband services over the next three years.

In a press release on Monday, Nokia said that this deployment aims to provide access to affordable broadband in one of the far-flung regions of the Philippines and create new opportunities to grow economically while strengthening the digital backbone for industries and government-run facilities on the island.

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, people have started to increasingly use digital platforms to complete a number of day-to-day tasks for which they demand an agile broadband network. Our network infrastructure will allow us to provide best-in-class broadband network to our subscribers especially during unprecedented times like these. We are confident that Nokia's fiber solutions will enable us to enhance the overall quality of our services.

Dennis Anthony Uy, Founder and CEO at Converge ICT,

The deployment utilizes fiber access nodes from the Nokia Lightspan FX series that provide Converge ICT with the flexibility to use their fiber more efficiently and enables smooth evolution to next-generation technologies such as high-density GPON, XGS-PON, 25G PON, next-generation PON line cards and Software-Defined Access Network (SDAN) via a software upgrade.

