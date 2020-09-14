Sony schedules digital PlayStation 5 Showcase event for Sept 16

Sony is gearing up to launch the PlayStation 5 (PS5) console this holiday season. Before it is officially unveiled, the Japanese tech giant wants to give fans a quick look at some of the great games and features coming to the PS5, at the launch and beyond.

The digital showcase will weigh in at around 40 minutes and will be livestreamed on Twitch and YouTube on September 16 at 1 PM PDT / 9 PM BST / 10 PM CEST. Sony said the upcoming event will also feature updates on the latest titles from Worldwide Studios and its world-class development partners.

PS5 is the successor to the PlayStation 4 (PS4) game console which is set to make its debut this November in regular and Digital Edition. Late last month, Sony announced the opening of PS5 pre-order reservations in the United States on a first-come-first-serve basis.

The upcoming game console from Sony will come with stunning games and features including an ultra-high-speed SSD, Tempest 3D Audio Engine in supported games, ray tracing technology, fluid high frame rate gameplay at up to 120fps with 120Hz output support on 4k displays, HDR technology and 8K output.

The PS5 will be accompanied by new accessories such as the DualSense wireless controller featuring haptic feedback, dynamic trigger effects and a built-in microphone. Other accessories include DualSense charging station, Pulse 3D wireless headset with USB Type-C charging and dual noise-canceling microphones, media remote and an HD camera, among others.