Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sony schedules digital PlayStation 5 Showcase event for Sept 16

PS5 is the successor to the PlayStation 4 (PS4) game console which is set to make its debut this November in regular and Digital Edition. Late last month, Sony announced the opening of PS5 pre-order reservations in the United States on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 14-09-2020 14:19 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 14:19 IST
Sony schedules digital PlayStation 5 Showcase event for Sept 16
Image Credit: Sony

Sony is gearing up to launch the PlayStation 5 (PS5) console this holiday season. Before it is officially unveiled, the Japanese tech giant wants to give fans a quick look at some of the great games and features coming to the PS5, at the launch and beyond.

The digital showcase will weigh in at around 40 minutes and will be livestreamed on Twitch and YouTube on September 16 at 1 PM PDT / 9 PM BST / 10 PM CEST. Sony said the upcoming event will also feature updates on the latest titles from Worldwide Studios and its world-class development partners.

PS5 is the successor to the PlayStation 4 (PS4) game console which is set to make its debut this November in regular and Digital Edition. Late last month, Sony announced the opening of PS5 pre-order reservations in the United States on a first-come-first-serve basis.

The upcoming game console from Sony will come with stunning games and features including an ultra-high-speed SSD, Tempest 3D Audio Engine in supported games, ray tracing technology, fluid high frame rate gameplay at up to 120fps with 120Hz output support on 4k displays, HDR technology and 8K output.

The PS5 will be accompanied by new accessories such as the DualSense wireless controller featuring haptic feedback, dynamic trigger effects and a built-in microphone. Other accessories include DualSense charging station, Pulse 3D wireless headset with USB Type-C charging and dual noise-canceling microphones, media remote and an HD camera, among others.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Ecom Express to hire 30,000 people as part of seasonal recruitment drive

End-to-end logistics firm Ecom Express on Monday said it will be hiring over 30,000 people as part of its seasonal recruitment exercise for its hubs and delivery centres, among others, to meet the festive season demand. These seasonal posit...

Manish Sisodia will not attend today's session: Delhi Assembly Speaker

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia will not be attending todays special one-day session of Delhi Legislative Assembly as he is having fever since last night, informed Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Monday. Deputy Chief...

GRAPHIC-Brexit risk premium returns to UK markets

The latest bout of sabre-rattling between Britain and the EU is upping the premium investors demand for holding UK assets for fear of a chaotic Brexit outcome with hugely damaging consequences for the economy.The pound is down 4 against the...

State of economy, unemployment are biggest challenges right now: Supriya Sule

The biggest challenge in the country at the moment is the state of economy and unemployment, Nationalist Congress Party NCP leader Supriya Sule said on Monday, adding that she feels the Centre is not talking extensively about either of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020